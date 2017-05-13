Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion

Google Calendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00 iCalendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00

Tickets Here

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

After a sell-out tour, Chris Thile and the rest of the cast of A Prairie Home Companion are happy to announce two bonus live broadcasts from their home theatre, The Fitzgerald. The May 13 broadcast will feature Josh Ritter, Job Batiste, and comedian Emma Willmann. 

Info

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map

Comedy, Concert, Lecture/Discussion, Live Music, Theater

Visit Event Website

Tickets Here

Google Calendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00 iCalendar - Bonus Broadcast: A Prairie Home Companion - 2017-05-13 16:45:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™