Minnesota locals Bollywood Dance Scene brings you MinneUtsav, the Bollywood Performing Arts Festival. A highly anticipated event during MinneUtsav, is Bolly to the Max. This body-positive fashion show will feature over thirty models transformed into Bollywood superstars flaunting their stuff to music alongside backup dancers. Designs will feature a collection of Indian and South Asian fashion from local designers.

Tickets are available for fashion show admission, as well as an optional dinner.