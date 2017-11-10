Bolly to the Max
Lumber Exchange Event Center 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Minnesota locals Bollywood Dance Scene brings you MinneUtsav, the Bollywood Performing Arts Festival. A highly anticipated event during MinneUtsav, is Bolly to the Max. This body-positive fashion show will feature over thirty models transformed into Bollywood superstars flaunting their stuff to music alongside backup dancers. Designs will feature a collection of Indian and South Asian fashion from local designers.
Tickets are available for fashion show admission, as well as an optional dinner.
Info
Lumber Exchange Event Center 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Fashion, Special Events