Bolly to the Max
Lumber Exchange Event Center 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
This "body positive" fashion show is part of MinneUtsav, the Bollywood Performing Arts Festival. More than 30 local community members will be transformed into Bollywood gods and goddesses, modeling Indian and South Asian fashion from local designers. Doors open at 7 p.m. for live music. The fashion show is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. with a dance party to follow.
Fashion, Festival, Party