In conjunction with Super Bowl LIVE, visitors will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly across the Mississippi River. If you don't have a ticket, you're out of luck—the zip line is sold out for the full 10-day run, despite the prospect of windchill and flying 30 mph over icy waters. It will be fun to watch: On Jan. 26, the 750-foot-long Bold North Zipline will carry new Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey from a launch tower on Nicollet Island to a landing tower across the river.