Bold Hope in the North

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee and the Westminster Presbyterian Church team up for an afternoon of fundraising--up to $250,000, they hope. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will emcee the program that includes musical musing from J.D. and Fred Steele, the Amwaaj Middle Eastern Ensemble, Mill City District Singers, and more. Every dime of the free-will donations given at the event go to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.