Bob Woodward: A Conversation
State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The international bestseller Fear: Trump in the White House is a detailed portrait of the sitting president—and all the emotion his administration invokes in a fearful public. Learn more about the book, Bob Woodward's hard-hitting journalism, and Woodward's take on the future of American politics in this much-needed talk at the State Theatre. Tickets begin at $48.50.
Info
State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Lecture/Discussion