Bob Dylan
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Yes, The Times They Are a-Changing, but (thank goodness), our beloved folk virtuoso is still playing concerts. The man who won countless Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize, and even a Nobel Prize, who dared to cover "House of the Rising Sun", and who made us all believe in peace in unity again is returning the state where it all began. Bob Dylan is coming to the X, ladies and gentlemen.
Info
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Concert, Live Music