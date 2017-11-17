Blush by Hayley Paige trunk show
Che Bella 1641 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
We tend to think of wedding gowns as anything but casual, but Hayley Paige found a way to do it right. The California native combines a playful aesthetic with exceptional detail for stunningly fresh looks, time and again. Her tulled-out, laced-up Fall 2017 collection is in town for the weekend at Che Bella. Book an appointment to view and save 10 percent on your gown purchase.
Info
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event