Blush by Hayley Paige trunk show

We tend to think of wedding gowns as anything but casual, but Hayley Paige found a way to do it right. The California native combines a playful aesthetic with exceptional detail for stunningly fresh looks, time and again. Her tulled-out, laced-up Fall 2017 collection is in town for the weekend at Che Bella. Book an appointment to view and save 10 percent on your gown purchase.

Che Bella 1641 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
