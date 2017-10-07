Blu's Vintage Boutique and Trunk Show

The day after Project Runway alum hit the rotunda for the Curated Style: Straight from the Runway Fashion Show, the designers are heading to the Radisson Blu for Blue's Vintage Boutique and Trunk pop up show. Guests will be able to purchase designer and vintage clothing. Participating retailers and designers include Encore Boutique, June, My Sisters’ Closet, Turquoise Vintage, Christopher Palu, Christopher Straub, Fabio Costa, and Mondo Guerra.