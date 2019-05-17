Blood Knot
Pillsbury House Theatre 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Athol Furgard's Blood Knot shines a light on the underbelly of our humanity, and the darkness that comes with it. The play follows Morris (James A. Williams) and Zachariah (Stephen Yoakam), two brothers of different races navigating an apartheid state, love, poverty and the intricacies of family. Tickets begin at $5.
