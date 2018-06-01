"Bleu, Clairement" Spring Finn & Co. Studio Opening

Local Maker Talin Spring is opening her Spring Finn & Co. studio for the month of June. Her work is inspired by the color blue--the color that is tied to her earliest memories Istanbul. Her studio includes many of her owns works as well as others gathered from around the globe. Join her on opening night, Friday, June 1, for casual jazz and rosé.

Hours through the month of June:

Wednesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.