Black Violin
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Kev Marcus and Wil B met as classical music students in high school. The rest, as they say, is history: the dynamic duo combined their love of hip-hop with their classical training to create an innovative and exciting duo that's shared the stage with everyone from Wu-Tang Clan to Alicia Keys. See Black Violin at the Minnesota Zoo on July 2.
Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Concert, Live Music