Black Violin

to Google Calendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Kev Marcus and Wil B met as classical music students in high school. The rest, as they say, is history: the dynamic duo combined their love of hip-hop with their classical training to create an innovative and exciting duo that's shared the stage with everyone from Wu-Tang Clan to Alicia Keys. See Black Violin at the Minnesota Zoo on July 2.

Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Concert, Live Music
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Black Violin - 2018-07-02 19:00:00