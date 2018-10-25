Black Klansmen: An Evening with Ron Stallworth

In 1978, Ron Stallworth, Colorado Springs' first Black detective, went undercover to sabotage the Klu Klux Klan. In BLACK KLANSMAN: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime Stallworth tells the story of his execution of one of the most incredible uncover operations in history. This discussion headlines Beth El Synagogue Heroes Among Us series. Tickets are $18-$360.