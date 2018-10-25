Black Klansmen: An Evening with Ron Stallworth
Beth El Synagogue 5225 W. Barry St., Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
In 1978, Ron Stallworth, Colorado Springs' first Black detective, went undercover to sabotage the Klu Klux Klan. In BLACK KLANSMAN: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime Stallworth tells the story of his execution of one of the most incredible uncover operations in history. This discussion headlines Beth El Synagogue Heroes Among Us series. Tickets are $18-$360.
Info
Beth El Synagogue 5225 W. Barry St., Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 View Map
Lecture/Discussion