Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket are performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters have been together as a band since 1987, putting out 11 albums. Toad the Wet Sprocket is close behind, as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album, Bread & Circus.