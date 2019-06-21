Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket

Google Calendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00

Buy Tickets

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket are performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater. 

Big Head Todd and the Monsters have been together as a band since 1987, putting out 11 albums. Toad the Wet Sprocket is close behind, as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album, Bread & Circus. 

Info

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Live Music
800-514-3849
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 2019-06-21 19:30:00