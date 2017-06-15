Best of Romona Keveza Collection Trunk Show

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

By appointment only, l'atelier couture will be featuring a best of trunk show with the Romona Keveza's best of collection from the past several seasons. Additional discounts for purchase during the event, plus a free gift from the designer!  By appointment only, please call 612-367-8120 to schedule or book online.

Info

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

