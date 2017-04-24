Best Card Sale Ever!
Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen 2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
For a few short hours Greater Goods will partner with The Copper Hen to clear out hundreds of old and slightly imperfect greeting cards. Buy a bag and stuff it to the brim. $15 for about 20 cards- a $100 value, and $30 for a larger bag- a $400 value. Sweets and adult beverages provided by The Copper Hen at this can't-miss shopping event.
