Bespeak Made-To-Measure Holiday Pop-up Sale
The Woman's Club Of Minneapolis 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The second annual event features leather goods, apparel, accessories, jewelry, home decor, and more--all by local female artisans. Shop holiday gifts from makers like Hat Make, House of Gina Marie, Hemlocks Leather, The Elixery, KNZ, Julia Elise Apothecary, Wild Birds Flying, Rubinsky Works, and Kul Chocolate.
Info
Market, Shopping Event