Benilde-St. Margaret’s Knightsbridge Boutique Event

Kick off your holiday shopping at the the Knightsbridge Boutique Event at Benilde-St. Margaret's, a “Brit-inspired” shopping extravaganza! A highly selective mix of merchants will offer unique clothing, accessories, jewelry, spa-pampering products, gourmet foods, household items and much more. The event is free and open to the public, but there are also $10 wristbands for those who wish to be VIP, which gets you exclusive merchant “Royal Offerings” and a Knightsbridge tote.

All merchants at Knightsbridge donate 15 percent of the day’s sales to BSM’s Parent Association in support of BSM scholarships and other educational programs.