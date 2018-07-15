Bell Museum Grand Opening Weekend
Bell Museum 2088 Larpenteur Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
Get your science on with the reopening of the Bell Museum on the U of M's St. Paul Campus. Three days of events include, but aren't limited to: planetarium shows, talks from local scientists, DIY-diorama stations, and walkthroughs of the new airy space. Take this chance to cruise the cosmos without leaving the city—the sky's the limit! Tickets begin at $6.
Info
Bell Museum 2088 Larpenteur Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113 View Map
Special Events