Being Somali: Stories from Humans of Minnepolis
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Join Humans of Minneapolis Founder and Executive Director, Stephanie Glaros, as she moderates the panel "Being Somali". It will be accompanied by other series' from the Being Human: Stories from Humans of Minneapolis exhibit. Speakers, who have been highlighted in the project, will share their experiences of how they relate to being Somali in Minneapolis. Admission is free, but show up early for a good seats and light refreshments.
Info
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map