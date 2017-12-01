Beauty and the Beast Jr.
SteppingStone Theatre 314 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
It’s not exactly holiday-themed, but this tale as old as time is a hit for all ages, all year long. The abridged junior version of Beauty and the Beast is about 65-75 minutes long (no intermission), complete with the songs you and your kids probably know by heart. It’s open to all ages if the kiddos can sit semi-quietly for a little more than an hour. Tickets $10 - $16.
Info
