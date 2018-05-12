Beautiful May Soiree

A free one-day event in the North Atrium featuring make-up, hair, and make-and-take stations from MOA retailers. Guests will be pampered with how-to's, hair styling, makeovers, product samples, massages, and more.

Retailers include MAC, Beauty Blender, Benefit, Clinique, Clarins Fragrance, Estee Lauder, IT Cosmetics, Lamcome, L'Oreal, Shiseido, Anthropologie, Athleta, Crabtree & Evelyn, Kiehl's, Mona Williams, Sigma Beauty, Ulta Beauty, and Indulge & Bloom.