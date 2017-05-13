Beautiful May Soiree

to Google Calendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00

Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

Mall of America hosts Beautiful May Soiree this Saturday, dedicated to bring out the beauty in everyone. Shoppers will be treated to makeovers, hand massages and Pure Barre demonstrations. Coveted brands like Tarte, Too FAces, Estee Lauder and MAC will have representatives available to answer any and all of your makeover questions. 

Info

Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425 View Map

Shopping Event

to Google Calendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Beautiful May Soiree - 2017-05-13 13:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™