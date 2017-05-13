Beautiful May Soiree
Mall of America hosts Beautiful May Soiree this Saturday, dedicated to bring out the beauty in everyone. Shoppers will be treated to makeovers, hand massages and Pure Barre demonstrations. Coveted brands like Tarte, Too FAces, Estee Lauder and MAC will have representatives available to answer any and all of your makeover questions.
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
