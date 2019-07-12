Basilica Block Party 2019

The Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party is bringing together an eclectic mix of pop, alternative rock, country, and folk artists for its 25th anniversary. This year's headliners include Grammy award-winning artists Kacey Musgraves and Jason Mraz, among others. Tickets start at $60 for one night and $110 for both nights. 

Info
Basilica of St. Mary 88 N. 17th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert, Live Music
