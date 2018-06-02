Barry Sanders Autograph Appearance

Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305

He threw down on our Vikings on numerous occasions during his 10-year NFL career, and we still want to shake this man's hand - he's that legendary. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders makes his first-ever Minnesota autograph appearance at Ridgedale Center on Saturday. Meet, greet, and pose for a photo with the former Detroit Lion at the Fan HQ store from 12:30-2 p.m.

Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
