Back to Back
The Assembly at the Woman's Club 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The first gay, married couple to co-create and co-star in a TV show, performing comedy back-to-back, is coming to the Assembly at the Women's Club in Minneapolis. Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butler will perform one after the other, each tackling topics like love, identity and pop culture with their own comedic approach. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Info
Comedy