Bachman's Spring Idea House

Is spring fever hitting hard? Head to Bachman's Spring Idea House to recharge and get inspired.

Bachman's 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

Feeling like spring couldn’t get here fast enough? Bachman’s Spring Idea House—teeming with blooms and greenery, gardening décor and design ideas, and tips and temptations to usher in the colorful season—will fuel your spring fever and get you ready for the sunny backyard days just around the corner.  Sign up online for a $5 self-guided tour (several options daily) and put a little spring in your step. 

Info
Bachman's 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419 View Map
Shopping Event, Special Events
612-861-7600
