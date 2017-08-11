Bach Weekend
The Pourhouse 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The Wedding Guys have teamed up with the party experts at Bach Weekend to bring this exclusive bachelor(ette) soiree to Minneapolis! Round up your bride tribe and groom crew for a full weekend of dinners, drinks, shows, and more at the hottest spots downtown. It's all pre-planned, so your only decision-making responsibility will be at brunch on Sunday: Bloody Mary or mimosa?
Info
