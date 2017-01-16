B-Lectric
Barbette 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
In case you've never heard of ice walls before, they are exactly what you would imagine them to be, except even cooler because at sunset they turn into projection screens. See short films and then enjoy maple syrup lollipops, story writing, music, and a sneak preview of Barbette's new champagne bar (that isn't even open yet). And if that wasn't enough for you, it's all free.
Info
Barbette 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Festival, Special Events