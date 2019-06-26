Béla Fleck & The Flecktones are performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater.

With Fleck on the banjo, Howard Levy on the piano and harmonica, Victor Wooten on the bass, and Roy "Futureman" Wooten on the drums, the band has a sound that's hard to pin down.