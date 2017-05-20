Aveda Pop-Up Shop Community Sale

Aveda Experience Center 4000 Pheasant Ridge Dr. NE, Blaine, Minnesota 55449

Save as much as 80 percent on Aveda products during the Community Appreciation Sale at Aveda headquarters in Blaine. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to CEAP, a local Blaine charity for families in need. The sale includes hair care, skin care, and makeup. Bring your own bag. Credit accepted, but we suggest bringing cash—the cash line tends to move faster! 

Info

Aveda Experience Center 4000 Pheasant Ridge Dr. NE, Blaine, Minnesota 55449

Sales, Shopping Event

