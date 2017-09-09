Avant Garden 2017

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The annual Avant Garden event at the Walker Art Center is back and ready to party. This year the celebrations will recognize the expanded Walker campus and transformed Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Partygoers will dance the night away to DJ Jazzy Jeff, and enjoy gourmet food, craft cocktails, and a premier art auction.

There are ticket package options to suit your needs and attendees will be happy to know the proceeds from Avant Garden support the Walker’s award-winning artistic and educational programming.

Starting times depend on your ticket package, but the event opens at 5 p.m. and goes until midnight.

Info
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
