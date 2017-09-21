Erin Anderson of The Goldrunner and Elizabeth Dehn of Beauty Bets' Healers Podcast are co-hosting an Autumnal Equinox celebration. Think guided meditations, gemstone paired with ancient Shamanic rites and techniques. A pop-up boutique featuring Sacred Geometry Gemstone Altar Sets, Gemstone holy water sprays and more will also be featured. Register now and receive a hand-selected gemstone mineral + Crystal Care Kit.