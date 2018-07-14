Author Talk: Bao Phi
Southdale Library 7001 York Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55435
Poet and community activist Bao Phi immigrated to the United States from Asia when he was a child. His Author Talk centers around his experience growing up in a racially diverse but poor neighborhood, and how becoming a dad shaped his latest book of poems, Thousand Star Hotel. This talk comes to librarygoers from the HCL's Celebrate Asia program.
