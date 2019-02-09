As You Like It
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Set in the contemporary United States, director Lavinia Jadhwani's take on the classic romantic comedy is modern, accessible, and hilarious. Amidst the romance between Rosalind and Orlando, everything seems to get turned around: lords and ladies are banished from court, brothers are at odds and guises abound in the Forest of Arden. Tickets begin at $29.
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
