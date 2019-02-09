As You Like It

to Google Calendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

Set in the contemporary United States, director Lavinia Jadhwani's take on the classic romantic comedy is modern, accessible, and hilarious. Amidst the romance between Rosalind and Orlando, everything seems to get turned around: lords and ladies are banished from court, brothers are at odds and guises abound in the Forest of Arden. Tickets begin at $29.

Info
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Theater
612-377-2224
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - As You Like It - 2019-02-09 00:00:00