Arts on the River Day Camp

to Google Calendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00

REGISTER

Mill City Museum 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

This day camp for kids ages 9-11 covers all the bases: music, baking, and the science of hot water. Yknow. Basic stuff. Each day, campers will visit a different arts center in the Mill District: The Guthrie Theater, Minnesota McPhail Center for the Arts, and the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. $250 per child for non-members.

Info
Mill City Museum 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Museums And Galleries
612-341-7555
REGISTER
to Google Calendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Arts on the River Day Camp - 2018-06-25 00:00:00