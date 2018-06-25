Arts on the River Day Camp
Mill City Museum 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
This day camp for kids ages 9-11 covers all the bases: music, baking, and the science of hot water. Yknow. Basic stuff. Each day, campers will visit a different arts center in the Mill District: The Guthrie Theater, Minnesota McPhail Center for the Arts, and the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. $250 per child for non-members.
View Map
