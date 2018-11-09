Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale
Minnetonka Center For The Arts 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Hit the Minnetonka Center for the Arts for a unique variety of gifts you won't find at the mall. Discover a wide array of original goods by local makers who've created everything from jewelry to paintings to artisan eats for this intimate and relaxing shopping destination this holiday season. Open Mon.—Sat., 10 a.m.—4 p.m.
