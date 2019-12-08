Artist in Residence: Maria Stanley
Idun 495 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Celebrate with the Selby Avenue women's clothing boutique, Idun, as they welcome their first (ever!) Artist in Residence. Maria Stanley's collection of ethically-made women's clothes jumps onto racks at Idun on Sunday. And if that's not incentive enough, snacks and drinks are supplied by not-your-dad's steakhouse, Baldamar, a newcomer to the Twin Cities steak scene.
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
