Artist in Residence: Maria Stanley

Idun 495 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Celebrate with the Selby Avenue women's clothing boutique, Idun, as they welcome their first (ever!) Artist in Residence. Maria Stanley's collection of ethically-made women's clothes jumps onto racks at Idun on Sunday. And if that's not incentive enough, snacks and drinks are supplied by not-your-dad's steakhouse, Baldamar, a newcomer to the Twin Cities steak scene.

Interior shot of Idun boutique on Selby Ave. in St. Paul

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Art, Fashion, Shopping Event
