Artisan Pizza at the Amador Orchard

Amador Hill Farm and Orchard 15715 River Road, North Branch, Minnesota 55056

Local chef Nick Schneider of Thrive Chef Works will be showcasing his artisan pizzas, seasoned with sourced organic farm ingredients, bi-weekly at the Women's Environmental Institute in North Branch this summer. Come with beverages, blankets, and chairs. Leave with full stomachs and leftover pizza. Tickets $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Kids 5 and under are free.

Amador Hill Farm and Orchard 15715 River Road, North Branch, Minnesota 55056
