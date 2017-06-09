Get ready for some serious home envy when the Artisan Home Tour comes to town June 9. For the 2017 edition, 19 new homes and two remodels will be on display throughout the Twin Cities (most in the west metro), featuring luxuries like heated garages, lakefront views, cabanas, and personal movie theaters. Tours will take place on weekends from 12–6 p.m. through June 25, with special events—like wine and craft beer nights—dotting the calendar, providing opportunities for homeowners to sip refreshments while scoping out inspiration for their own (or next) homes. Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door, and $20 at Bachman's and Holiday Stationstores beginning May 25.