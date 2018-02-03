If you don’t take a stroll on Lake Harriet through fishing-huts-turned-fun-houses, are you really even Minnesota wintering? Right the wrong at the Art Shanty Projects. Local artists pack the insides of ice houses with monarch butterfly exhibitions, giant swings, group knitting, and all the wacky stuff in between (including human-sized hamster wheel). Join the fun for free! 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.