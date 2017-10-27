Art in Motion: Ballet Spooktacular
Lakeville Area Arts Center 20965 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, Minnesota 55044
Turns out "spooky dancing" doesn't just include getting down to "Monster Mash" in skeleton costumes. The Twin Cities Ballet is breaking the stereotype by bringing "Art in Motion: Ballet Spooktacular" to Lakeville, complete with zombie- and ghoul-inspired dancing, audience-involvement, and an epic costume contest. and Tickets $16.
Info
Lakeville Area Arts Center 20965 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, Minnesota 55044 View Map
Art, Dance, Special Events