Art and Ice Cream for Puerto Rico
Two neighborhood friends (Max and Anderson) are hosting a kid art sale to benefit relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Just pop in to the Neighborhood Ice Cream Shoppe in Edina between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., buy some ice cream, and maybe take home some art. And for all young artists out there, Max and Anderson are still looking for more artistic donations.
Info
