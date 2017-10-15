Art and Ice Cream for Puerto Rico

Neighborhood Ice Cream Shoppe 6137 Kellogg Ave, Edina, Minnesota 55424

Two neighborhood friends (Max and Anderson) are hosting a kid art sale to benefit relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Just pop in to the Neighborhood Ice Cream Shoppe in Edina between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., buy some ice cream, and maybe take home some art. And for all young artists out there, Max and Anderson are still looking for more artistic donations.

Info
Neighborhood Ice Cream Shoppe 6137 Kellogg Ave, Edina, Minnesota 55424 View Map
Art, Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
