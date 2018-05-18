Tour private studios and galleries, meet artists, and purchase original artwork at Art-A-Whirl, the largest open studio tour in the country. For the last 23 years, NEMAA (Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association) has hosted Art-A-Whirl in Northeast Minneapolis, and this year more than 650 artists of every medium imaginable are participating. The artists' open studios may also include demonstrations, mini workshops, installations, and special exhibitions.

The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, May 18: 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 19: Noon-8 p.m.

Sunday, May 20: Noon-5 p.m.