Art 4 Shelter
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Arts 4 Shelter is kicking off its ninth year ever and its first year taking place at Minneapolis Institute of Arts (Mia). The event is free, and all proceeds from the purchase of original art go to support Simpson Housing Services, a program helping Twin Cities homeless with shelter, housing, and other services.
Located in the Target Wing. Art Preview from 6-7 p.m. Art Sale from 7-9 p.m.
