Head down to The Gallery at Le Meridien Chambers to take part in one of the coolest arts-based fundraisers in The Cities. Now in it's seventh year, Art 4 Shelter is a free and open to the public event with more than 1,000 original works by local artists. The cool part is that 100 percent of the proceeds go to Simpson Housing Services to but nights of sleep for the homeless. Everyone views for an hour before the sale starts, then rushes to find their favorite piece when the sale starts. Works start at just $35 and cap out at $175, but doing it for a good cause is priceless.