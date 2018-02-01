Arctic Bold Fashion Show and Party
Minneapolis Event Center 212 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Idris Alba hosts a "winter wonderland" party with two dance floors, food, a rooftop cigar bar, and a fashion show at 9 p.m. produced by Richard Moody. Tickets start at $200 with a portion of sales going to Project Success, Black Women's health Imperative, and the American Diabetes Association.
