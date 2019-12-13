Urban Youth Album Release Party
Fine Line Music Cafe 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
North Minneapolis community development organization, Appetite for Change, hosts an album release party for Urban Youth's first album, Trap or Grow. Not a typical troupe, the band consists of 14- to 17-year-olds who were involved in every step of the production process. Grab the hot new album and hear live performances at this party. Bonus: all proceeds benefit Appetite for Change.
Benefits & Fundraisers, Live Music