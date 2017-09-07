Anne Barge Spring 2018 trunk show
l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Southern charm made its way up north when Anne Barge launched her vintage couture line in 1999, pieces of which landed right here in our Twin Cities! Book an appointment to browse through L'Atelier Couture's first ever trunk showing of all the dreamy lace and refined silhouettes in the Georgia-based designer's Spring 2018 collection, while enjoying discounts along the way.
