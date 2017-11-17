And Then There Were None
Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
The Theatre in the Round is bringing Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None to Minneapolis with all of its intrigue, suspense and murder. Come watch the story unfold as a group of strangers are lured into a mysterious island mansion, addressed by an unseen host and each accused of hiding a terrible secret. Zoinks, Scoob! Tickets $22.
Info
Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
Theater